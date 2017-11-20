A look at Thanksgiving week gas prices

(WIVB) – Hitting the road this Thanksgiving?

Gas prices across the country are up from last year’s Thanksgiving- but that won’t stop an estimated 50.9 million Americans from traveling 50 miles or more away from home for turkey, according to AAA.

“The 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005,” a statement from AAA said. About 1.6 million more people are traveling this year compared to 2016, a 3.3 percent increase.

Last year’s national gas price average around the week of Thanksgiving was $2.14 per gallon. This year, the national average is $2.54.

In New York State, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.69. In Buffalo, the average is $2.66.

Here are some other gas prices around the state, courtesy of AAA.

Ithaca – $2.65 (down 1 cent in past week) (New AAA gas market)

Rochester – $2.62 (down 2 cents in past week)

Rome – $2.64 (down 1 cent in past week)

Syracuse – $2.60 (down 1 cent in past week)

Watertown – $2.69 (down 3 cents in past week) (New AAA gas market)