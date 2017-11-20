Amherst Town Board to move forward with environmental review for country club

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Amherst board voted unanimously to proceed to the next step in an environmental review process for the Westwood Country Club site.

Mensch Capital Partners hopes to transform the 171-acre Westwood Country Club property into a mix of green space, housing, and commercial space. Plans call for single family homes, patio and town homes, apartments and senior living. They also include office space, a hotel, a fire substation, and other commercial development.

Some residents have concerns about traffic, and that the project is too big for the site.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s