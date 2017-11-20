Amherst Town Board to move forward with environmental review for country club

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Amherst board voted unanimously to proceed to the next step in an environmental review process for the Westwood Country Club site.

Mensch Capital Partners hopes to transform the 171-acre Westwood Country Club property into a mix of green space, housing, and commercial space. Plans call for single family homes, patio and town homes, apartments and senior living. They also include office space, a hotel, a fire substation, and other commercial development.

Some residents have concerns about traffic, and that the project is too big for the site.