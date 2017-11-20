Buffalo Diocese fundraiser raises $107 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A campaign to help religious groups across Western New York broke its fundraising goal.

The Buffalo Diocese hoped to raise $100 million when they started their “Upon This Rock” fundraiser 20 months ago.

On Monday, they announced that they have hit $107 million.

The money will go to programs like tuition for Catholic education and healthcare benefits for retired priests.

“I think it’s a real vote of confidence on behalf of so many people in Western New York in the work of the church going forward,” Bishop Richard Malone said.