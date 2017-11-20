Community Christmas tree events, festivals

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Venue: Rotary Pink

Address: Fountain Plaza (Main at Chippewa Streets)

City: Buffalo, NY

Event Date/Time: Saturday December 2nd, 2017. Celebration begins at 5:00 PM. At 6 PM representatives along with local elected officials will countdown the lighting of the tree and Santa Claus will light a fireworks display over Fountain Plaza.

Info: There is a $2.00 skate rental fee for children and $3.00 skate rental fee for adults. Santa will visit with children from 6:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Link to more information

6th Annual Holiday Live at Larkin and Holiday Market

Venue: Larkinville

Address: Larkin Street

City: Buffalo

Event Date/Time: Friday, December 1 5-8pm Music by Robot Holiday, alpacas, mulled wine, cider, food trucks and tree lighting

Admission is free

Link to more information

101 Acres at Hotel Henry Holiday Brunch and Public Market

Venue: Hotel Henry

Address: 400 Forest Avenue

City: Buffalo

Event Date/Time Sundays November 26 – December 17 10am

Public Holiday Market prepared and packaged foods, flowers and special events that range from cookie decorating to hot chocolate sampling

Link to more information

Gingerbread Wonderland & breakfast with Santa

Venue: Niagara Falls Culinary Institute

Address: 28 Old Falls Street

City: Niagara Falls, NY

Contact: (716) 210-2525 or for more information: http://nfculinary.org/gingerbread

Info/Date: Dates (Nov.25th & Dec. 2nd)

Tree Lighting on the Palace Marquee

Time/Date: Saturday Nov.25th 2017 starting at 6:45 PM until 7:00 PM.

Location: Lockport Palace Theater

Address: 2 East Avenue, Lockport, NY, 14094, Niagara County

Info: At the end of the Light Up Lockport Parade, Santa will light the Christmas Tree atop the Palace Marquee.

Canalside Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting

When: Friday December 1st 5:00 PM- 10:00 PM

Where: The Ice at Canalside

Info: Open skate cost: $6 for ages 13+, $5 ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under

Link to more information

Buffalo Zoo Tree Lighting

Date: December 2nd

When: From 3 PM to 5 PM

Location: 300 Parkside Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214

Link to more information

Roswell Tree of Hope Lighting

Date: Friday December 8th

Where: Kaminski Park & Gardens

Elm & Carlton Streets, Buffalo, NY

When: From 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

City: Buffalo, NY 14263

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY

Winter Village at CHQ – Lighting of the Plaza

Where CHQ Bestor Plaza

When Nov. 24 5pm- Nov. 25 2:00am

More information here