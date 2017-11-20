Community Christmas tree events, festivals

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
Venue: Rotary Pink
Address: Fountain Plaza (Main at Chippewa Streets)
City: Buffalo, NY
Event Date/Time: Saturday December 2nd, 2017. Celebration begins at 5:00 PM. At 6 PM representatives along with local elected officials will countdown the lighting of the tree and Santa Claus will light a fireworks display over Fountain Plaza.
Info: There is a $2.00 skate rental fee for children and $3.00 skate rental fee for adults. Santa will visit with children from 6:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
6th Annual Holiday Live at Larkin and Holiday Market
Venue: Larkinville
Address: Larkin Street
City: Buffalo
Event Date/Time: Friday, December 1 5-8pm Music by Robot Holiday, alpacas, mulled wine, cider, food trucks and tree lighting
Admission is free
101 Acres at Hotel Henry Holiday Brunch and Public Market
Venue: Hotel Henry
Address: 400 Forest Avenue
City: Buffalo
Event Date/Time Sundays November 26 – December 17 10am
Public Holiday Market prepared and packaged foods, flowers and special events that range from cookie decorating to hot chocolate sampling
Gingerbread Wonderland & breakfast with Santa
Venue: Niagara Falls Culinary Institute
Address: 28 Old Falls Street
City: Niagara Falls, NY
Contact: (716) 210-2525 or for more information: http://nfculinary.org/gingerbread
Info/Date: Dates (Nov.25th & Dec. 2nd)
Tree Lighting on the Palace Marquee
Time/Date: Saturday Nov.25th 2017 starting at 6:45 PM until 7:00 PM.
Location: Lockport Palace Theater
Address: 2 East Avenue, Lockport, NY, 14094, Niagara County
Info: At the end of the Light Up Lockport Parade, Santa will light the Christmas Tree atop the Palace Marquee.
Canalside Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting
When: Friday December 1st 5:00 PM- 10:00 PM
Where: The Ice at Canalside
Info: Open skate cost: $6 for ages 13+, $5 ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under
Buffalo Zoo Tree Lighting
Date: December 2nd
When: From 3 PM to 5 PM
Location: 300 Parkside Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214
Roswell Tree of Hope Lighting
Date: Friday December 8th
Where: Kaminski Park & Gardens
Elm & Carlton Streets, Buffalo, NY
When: From 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
City: Buffalo, NY 14263
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY
Winter Village at CHQ – Lighting of the Plaza
Where CHQ Bestor Plaza
When Nov. 24 5pm- Nov. 25 2:00am