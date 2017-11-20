Fairgrounds Festival of Lights kicks off Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is an annual tradition in Hamburg now in it’s 13th year. There’s a lot to see and do for families and it’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

“We continue to grow the village part, the walk around part. We’ve got 7 decorated buildings with these amazing displays,” said Marty Biniasz, Fairgrounds Marketing Manager.

Starting this Friday at 5 pm, the Fairgrounds will be lit up with more than one million twinkling lights. It’s the largest holiday festival in Western New York and it gets bigger and better every year.

“We begin planning our Fairgrounds Festival of Lights almost immediately after the Erie County Fair. So even when it’s 80 and 90 degrees out we’re digging into Christmas,” said Biniasz.

Once you’ve seen the holiday lights, there’s still plenty to check out inside.

“I am the world’s largest elf here at the Fairgrounds Festival of lights. I do a magic show 2 and 3 times a night here at the Festival of Lights and I use audience volunteers,” said Kandy Kane the world’s largest Elf, and Festival “Spokes-elf.”

Whether it’s carnival rides like this carousel or writing letters to Santa, the Festival of Lights is sure to keep the whole family entertained and in the Christmas spirit.

“Santa, everybody loves Santa. Not if you work for him, he is a task master,” said Kandy Kane the Elf.

“If you’ve never come to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights this just another thing that makes our region special,” said Biniasz.

“Come early, come often! I’m here right until the day before Christmas Eve,” said Kandy Kane the Elf.

In the “North Pole Experience” kids can come and get their picture taken with Santa for free.

For more information about the Festival of Lights go to http://www.the-fairgrounds.com/festival-lights