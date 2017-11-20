Former ESD head Sam Hoyt, Cuomo named in federal lawsuit

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sam Hoyt announced Oct. 30 he was stepping down from his post as the head of this region’s Empire State Development Corp., saying he was going into the private sector.

Within hours, a local woman accused Hoyt of sexual harassment and even sexual assault in an interview with News 4.

That woman, Lisa Marie Cater, followed those accusations with a federal lawsuit that names not only Hoyt, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well.

Cater agreed to an interview last month with News 4 under the condition the station would conceal her identity. She gave the station permission to identify her after the lawsuit was filed.

“Sam Hoyt did not just resign,” she said in late October. “And I will say it to anybody that will listen. He left because he had to leave.”

Cater is out in the open now about her accusations against the former leader of this region’s Empire State Development Corporation, in a wide ranging, 30-page federal lawsuit filed Saturday in New York City.

Last year, Hoyt helped Cater get a job with the DMV. He even found her an apartment downtown. But Cater says those favors weren’t free — and that a relationship that started flirtatious, grew out of control.

“I went for him to help me,” Cater told News 4. “And all he cared about was other things.”

In a statement late last month and reiterated Saturday, Hoyt said the relationship was consensual, that he attempted to end things, and that he offered a settlement to avoid embarrassment.

News 4 has obtained a copy of the settlement — signed in August 2016 — which prohibits Cater from discussing the matter publicly, in exchange for $50,000. Cater says depression and mental anguish caused by Hoyt at the time means the contract is invalid because “I wasn’t in my right mind to consent,” she said.

Cuomo’s press secretary last month confirmed that Hoyt left his state job amid two ongoing investigations.

Cater’s attorney, Paul Liggieri, said the governor failed to prevent sexual harassment, and failed to follow through with a legitimate investigation.

“A victim has chosen to step out of the shadows and speak about the sexual harassment and sexual assault that she faced and endured at the hands of the state’s most powerful men,” Liggieri said.

Liggieri wrote in the lawsuit “Astonishingly, Cuomo (the founder of the Woman’s Equality Party) appointed Hoyt (a wolf dressed in sheep’s clothing) to his powerful position” although he knew about Hoyt’s past as a State Assemblyman in 2008, when he admitted to having a relationship with a young intern.

Cater told News 4 in October the situation came to a head in August 2016 — before the settlement — when the two met at a park and Cater allegedly told Hoyt to stop his advances.

The lawsuit states Hoyt “forced himself on Cater,” wouldn’t allow her to leave and “grabbed her crotch quote as hard as he could and allegedly,” saying “You know this is what I want.”

“He was forceful with me,” Cater told News 4 last month. “And I immediately left and I got in my car and I broke down when I got home.”

Cater said Hoyt reminded her often of his position with the state, and his connections to the governor.

“And he used that power to manipulate my client and sexually harass her,” Liggieri said.

Cater also spoke during a short press conference Sunday in New York City.

“It has been very difficult for me to come forward with this and I have faith that this system of justice will prevail and not another woman has to go through what I went through,” she said.