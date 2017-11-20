Jamestown man pleads guilty to MDA drug charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to selling MDA, also known as “Molly”.

Barrett Johnson, 34, of Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute MDA.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Johnson sold MDA on multiple occasions at locations which included his barbershop.

The defendant would purchase “Molly” from co-defendant Richard Clarke and, in turn, sell the “Molly” to others, including co-defendant Joshua Castro.

Co-defendants Joshua Castro and Richard Clarke have been convicted and are awaiting sentencing.

Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced Feb. 8.