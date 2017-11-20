Man accused of driving while nearly 3 times over legal alcohol limit

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say a man was nearly three times over the legal limit for alcohol when he was pulled over.

Authorities stopped North Tonawanda resident Jonathan Wozniewski, 29, on Seymour St. early Monday morning.

Police say he failed to signal a turn and showed signs of intoxication.

While being interviewed, Wozniewski said he “had only four beers,” police say.

He was accused of aggravated DWI, turning unsafely and driving without insurance.

Wozniewski was held on $250 bail.