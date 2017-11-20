McDermott Monday: No quarterback decision for Bills made yet

Sean McDermott has not decided if Nathan Peterman or Tyrod Taylor will start against the Chiefs on Sunday.

By Published:
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sean McDermott held his regularly scheduled Monday afternoon press conference following the Bills 54-24 loss to the Chargers.

Despite benching Nathan Peterman after he threw five first half interceptions, McDermott still has not mad a decision on who will start against the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Still evaluating right now,” the first year head coach said. “I understand where you are coming from on that. We are still evaluating and will take it one day at a time.”

Peterman finished his starting debut passing for 66 yards, including the five interceptions.

“One game is not going to define Nathan or Nathan’s career,” McDermott continued. “Young players go through it. And you saw some of it yesterday. And I put that back on myself. I said that yesterday I don’t regret the decision, I regret the result. We learn, we grown from it and we get better.”

The Bills travel to Kansas City this week, sitting at 5-5 and out of the current playoff picture. McDermott was asked how he can convince fans he is trying to “win now” if he starts the rookie Peterman again.

“We’re building.  This is part of the growth process. You go through these pains. It burns. It burns hard.  You don’t want that result we had yesterday. I’ve been on other side of it. Every decision is made with winning now but also with the future.”

