Ingredients:

2 pie crusts

3/4 cup of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of butter

6-7 granny smith apples

Directions: Place pie crust in pie pan. Peel and slice apples (no cores). Spread apples in pan. Mix the cinnamon and sugar together and sprinkle over apples. Dab bits of butter over apples and place crust on top. Flute the pie crust and make 4 knife marks through crust. Bake 350 for 45 minutes or until apples are soft.