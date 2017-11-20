Neighbors react to hearing West Ferry homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Buffalo teens are facing second-degree murder charges.

Alexandria Heath, 17, and her boyfriend Romaine Jirdon, 19, are accused of beating and stabbing Heath’s father–Thomas– to death.

This all happened Friday night at Thomas Heath’s home on West Ferry Street.

Neighbors called police after hearing some sort of altercation happening inside the home. By the time police arrived there, they found Thomas Heath dead inside.

No one else was in the home but officers learned that Alexandria Heath lived there with her father, and police eventually tracked down both her and Jirdon.

Investigators couldn’t say much about what was found inside this home, but does say there was enough evidence to charge both Heath and Jirdon with murder.

He says Jirdon was off and on living at the home. The District Attorney says his team is still investigating a possible motive.

District Attorney John Flynn said, “I can’t imagine what possible motive there could be for a daughter to kill her father no matter what the motive is. We’re talking about a 17-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend killing her father. It’s unconscionable.”

Marty Bee lives next door with his two young girls and his fiance. He moved in six hours before the alleged homicide happened. “It was kind of crazy that six hours in, we had a full fledged homicide right next door to our house. It got so intense that it hit a part of my soul where you understand that with another human being- something is really bad.”

Both Heath and Jirdon were arraigned and pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were both placed in jail without bail. They face a felony hearing on Wednesday.