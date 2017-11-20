New trivia game tests Buffalonians’ knowledge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new game made in Buffalo for Buffalo residents is hitting store shelves and selling online. It’s called ‘You Gotta Know Buffalo Hometown Edition’.

“Just look around – we love our city,” said David Gram, one of the co-creators for the game. “We love Buffalo. It’s really a unique thing.”

And that’s why Gram says it was a no-brainer to create the game, which has been generating a lot of excitement since hitting shelves. The questions vary from general information, to architecture, current events, history, and sports.

“We found these facts first and foremost by talking about it,” said Gram from Store716. “We had a spreadsheet going where it was ‘oh what about this or that’, coming up with all these things we remembered from growing up and then we fleshed it out with some research.”

It took about a year for the creators to complete the game.

“I think one of the cool parts of this is – even if you don’t know the answer, you’re going to learn something.”

And he says he’s still learning a lot about the city as he’s playing the game.

“Nobody likes they city we Buffalo likes our city so it was a natural fit.”

Learn more about the game here. This week, one dollar from every game sold is going to different Buffalo-based charities.