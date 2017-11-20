New York State Police reminding residents to renew pistol permits

Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are reminding pistol owners to recertify their permits before the upcoming deadline.

A new change in the New York State Penal Law requires pistol permit holders to recertify every five years.

Anyone who was issued a pistol/revolver license before January 15, 2013, has to recertify by January 31 of next year.

Recertification is free and can be done here. For those who want to complete the process by mail, the form can be downloaded here. Paper forms can also be found at all State Police stations.

Out-of-state residents without a New York driver’s license or identification card must fill out the paper form and attach a copy of their driver’s license or ID card.

If a pistol owner does not complete the recertification process, their license will be revoked.

The recertification processes for people who live in New York City, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties are different. More information on recertification can be found here.

