NYS has third highest wireless tax rate in the U.S., report finds



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new report from the Tax Foundation shows that New Yorkers pay more in cell phone taxes than most other states.

The average combined federal, state and local wireless tax rate in New York State comes in at around 25-percent (24.64), according to the report.

“This tax is based on your residence and is based on where your phone line is,” said Scott Drenkard, director of state projects for the Washington, D.C. – based Tax Foundation.

“The reason why we’re seeing higher taxes is because there are so many different jurisdictions that are allowed to tax your wireless service,” said Drenkard. “You get taxed at the federal level through the Universal Service Fund. You get taxed at the state level through your state and local sales taxes.”

Drenkard says some states have telecommunications, municipal and special school district taxes.

“Even though each little one is a small bite at the apple, eventually there’s not quite as much left of the apple when you’re done tallying up all of these things,” he added.

Washington State (25.58) was ranked highest when it comes to wireless tax. Nebraska (25.10) ranked the second highest in the nation.

The report also found that many states impose a much larger tax on wireless service than the sales tax imposed on the purchase of other goods and services. New York State is among those with large disparities (2.2 times).

“If you want to have your cell phone then you’re going to choose to be taxed at a higher rate than what the typical rate is,” said Kae Zulager, CEO of The Bill Police, a service that manages and optimizes wireless charges.

“Watch your taxes. There’s a couple of cases where different things are taxed at different rates. So a smart phone may be taxed at 4-percent rate and tablets may be taxed at a 3-percent rate,” said Zulager.

She says wireless consumers should make sure their devices are being taxed at the correct rate.

“We find mistakes in every bill, every month that we look at. It’s definitely worth it to take a look at it. Just eyeball it,” she said.

“In New York State, it’s about 25 percent total. About 18 percent is actual state and local taxes. The rest of that is regulatory stuff that’s been passed on. There’s another one to three percent that’s actually just carrier specific charges that are passed on,” Zulager explained.

The Tax Foundation found that intense price competition resulted in a large reduction in the average monthly cost of wireless service. However, consumers didn’t fully benefit because taxes, fees and surcharges remain high, the report concluded.

“They’re actually not paying more. They’re just paying more in taxes and surcharges, but less to the cell phone provider,” said Steven Elwell, vice president of Level Financial Advisors in Amherst.

“If the taxes and surcharges keep going up you may have consumers say, why is my cell phone bill going up when I haven’t actually added any additional services,” Elwell said.

“They haven’t actually seen the benefit of the increased competition because the taxes and surcharges have gone up and sort of negated the savings that they would have had,” he added.

Scott Drenkard says wireless service has become more affordable in recent years.

“As we’ve seen a greater infrastructure deployment, and also raising larger wages across the country, it’s more affordable now than it has been in the past to have a cell phone,” Drenkard said.

“However, the taxes on that service have increased over time. We saw a little bit of a fallback in the last year in this most recent data. A little bit of a rate reduction, but the long run trend has been an increase in taxes,” he said.

The Tax Foundation points out that since 2008, average wireless monthly bills have dropped from just under $50 per month to $41.50 per month – a 17 percent reduction — while wireless taxes have increased from 15.1 percent to 18.5 percent.

Buffalo resident Shane Lane says he’s can’t imagine not having wireless service, and admits that in the past he hasn’t looked closely at the itemized taxes, charges and fees.

“I know I go crazy when my phone’s dead. Without a phone. Without service. I’d probably lose my mind,” said Lane.

“I’m definitely going to pay a little more attention now. I should have been in the first place,” he added.

According to the Tax Foundation report, wireless consumers will pay an estimated $17.1 billion in taxes, fees and government surcharges to federal, state and local governments in 2017.

In case you’re wondering, wireless users in Oregon, Nevada and Idaho pay the lowest wireless taxes, according to the report.