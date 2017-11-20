Protesters rail against House GOP tax plan in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Protesters stood outside the Saturn Club on Delaware Avenue Monday, speaking out against the current Republican tax reform plan, and one of the men who voted for it, Congressman Chris Collins.

The House passed the tax overhaul plan last week.

It slashes the corporate tax rate, simplifies the tax code, and doubles the standard deduction.

It also gets rid of state and local deductions, which could hurt high-taxed states like New York.

Protesters say the plan only benefits the wealthy- but Congressman Collins believes it will help most of the people he represents.

“95 percent of my constituents in the 27th Congressional District I can guarantee are going to save money under our tax plan, given what they are now paying,” Collins said Monday.

The Senate is working on its own tax reform package.

Republican leaders hope to vote shortly after Thanksgiving.