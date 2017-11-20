Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This is a June. 2, 1953 file photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain is marking the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip with a peal of bells, a set of portraits and some commemorative stamps.

The then-Princess Elizabeth married naval Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. Now 91, she is the first British monarch to reach a platinum anniversary.

The royal family is reportedly holding a gathering at Windsor Castle to celebrate Monday’s anniversary.

Buckingham Palace marked the occasion by releasing several new portraits of the couple, taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle by photographer Matt Holyoak.

The Royal Mail has issued a series of commemorative stamps. And at Westminster Abbey, bell-ringers will sound a full celebratory peal — lasting more than three hours — in tribute.

