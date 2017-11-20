Rear-end accident leads to DWI charges for driver in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Town of Attica woman is facing DWI and other charges following a rear-end accident Monday evening on Orchard Park Road near Milestrip Road.

Brenda A. Jarvis was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, and following too closely, as well as for having a half-empty bottle of Wild Turkey Bourbon open in the vehicle.

According to Orchard Park Police, a motorist called dispatch around 5 p.m. Friday who stated that they were following a possible drunk driver on Jewett Holmwood Road. The caller followed the vehicle, a red Chrysler van, until they lost sight of it on South Buffalo Street at the Four Corners intersection.

Several minutes later, police received another call for a motor vehicle accident at Milestrip Road involving a red Chrysler van. The driver of the van rear-ended another vehicle which was stopped in traffic at the red light.

The driver, Jarvis, failed field sobriety tests and submitted to a breath test at the police station where she registered a .22 percent BAC.

Jarvis posted bail and was released to a sober driver.

The driver who was rear-ended was uninjured in the crash.