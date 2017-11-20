Rep. Collins: Moore candidacy is ‘definition of a mess’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rep. Chris Collins believes Republican Roy Moore should bow out of the campaign to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator, amid sexual misconduct allegations against the former judge.

Moore has been repeatedly accused of preying on young girls; he’s facing accusations from nine women, as of Monday.

It’s rare for the Republican Congressman from Western New York to break from President Donald Trump, as Collins was Trump’s first Congressional supporter. But that’s just what he did with his stance on the ongoing candidacy of Moore.

Trump hasn’t said publicly where he stands on the growing controversy, having been asked twice by reporters on Sunday and Monday.

But White House aide Kellyanne Conway suggested on Fox and Friends Monday morning that Alabama voters should support Moore because he would vote for the GOP’s tax reform plan, and to took the opportunity to bash Moore’s opponent in the special election.

Collins was more direct when asked him about Moore.

“This is the definition of a mess. He should step aside,” Collins said.”So many women have come forward. You can discount one, you can explain two, who knows, but as this is happening, much like with Weinstein. A new day has dawned.”

Collins also says even if Moore were to win during the special election in December, the victory could be short lived.

“The Senate has even said if he runs and wins … they’re going to kick him out before he even gets sworn in,” he said. “Roy Moore should do the right thing, he should pull out.

The special election takes place Dec. 12. As of Monday, the race between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones was considered close.