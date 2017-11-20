Sabres drop sixth straight, fall to Blue Jackets 3-2

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson (13) shoots the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday Nov. 20, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sam Reinhart and Evander Kane each scored late in the third period, but it wasn’t enough as the Sabres lost their sixth straight game, a 3-2 decision to Columbus.

The game didn’t end without controversy as it looked as though Buffalo had tallied the equalizer during a scrum in front on the reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky.

The play was reviewed but was ultimately ruled no-goal.

Jack Eichel, who finished with five shots on goal, also sent one off the post and through the crease in final minutes.  He now has one goal in the last 12 games.

The star centerman, who Phil Housley said wasn’t demoted to the third line ahead of Monday’s game, finished with the most time on the ice among forwards logging 20 minutes of 54 seconds of playing time.

Buffalo is back in action Wednesday when they play host to former Sabres Marcus Foligno, Tyler Ennis and Minnesota.

 

