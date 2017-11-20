Small businesses aren’t breaking under pressure to open doors on Thanksgiving

EAST AURORA. N.Y. (WIVB) — Businesses all over are preparing for their busy season – the holiday season. As more big box stores will be opening their doors earlier this year, many on Thanksgiving Day, many small businesses remain steadfast in staying closed on the holiday.

“I think that’s what Thanksgiving is all about – spending time with family, friends, and being thankful for having them,” said Don Vidler, the co-owner of Vidler’s in East Aurora.

The store has never opened on Thanksgiving.

“And we don’t intend to change that. It’s something that started with my grandfather when he opened the store.”

That was back in 1930; now, the store has changed quite a bit – there are more than 75,000 items on the shelves and it’s become ‘stocking stuffer central’ for many Western New Yorkers.

Still, the traditions are the same despite more pressure to open earlier. Vidler says they’ve already started receiving calls from people inquiring about the time they’ll be opening on Thanksgiving.

“If we were smart business owners, we probably would because there’s a reason they’re all open – people are coming out to them.”

He says they also receive a number of calls from people praising them for keeping the doors shut on Thanksgiving Day and he tells them, that’s how it’ll stay.

“We want our employees to be home. We want to be home. You can only do so many sales.”