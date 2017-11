BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County brought a dog named Meg to News 4 on Monday.

The five-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog is looking for a home.

“She was recently transferred to us and is a really nice dog,” the SPCA says.

If you’re interested in adopting Meg or another pet, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.