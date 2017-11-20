SPCA takes in injured heron

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The SPCA Serving Erie County has taken in a feathery new charge.

The SPCA’s Wildlife Hospital took in a “regal but weary” Great Blue heron after the bird suffered a toe injury, possibly from a fishing wire, and a broken wing caused by a gun shot.

Veterinarians at the Wildlife Hospital amputated the toe and wrapped the bird’s wing.

“We’re hopeful for a full recovery,” the SPCA said in a Monday Facebook post.

Great Blue Herons eat lots of fish- and the SPCA is looking for donations to feed the bird, as well as the other over 3,000 animals admitted this year.

Click here to make a donation.