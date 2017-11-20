Spit test may diagnose, predict duration of concussion in kids

Still, “the findings are promising, representing potential biomarkers for the diagnosis, recovery, and prognostic assessment of a sport-related concussion.”

Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher, a neurologist and National Director of The Sports Neurology Clinic at The CORE Institute, said that “work like this is important because it does provide potential for tests that can be helpful in the clinical setting.”

“I think the main caveat is, this is way too early to know what this type of tool can do for us,” added Kutcher, who was not involved in the new research. “The main reason is that there’s a difference between simply having a brain that experiences force and being concussed.”

The saliva biomarker may be showing that neurons experienced force and not that a there is a concussion, with which the brain cannot perform its typical functions within a normal range, he said: “I would hesitate to assign too much potential groundbreaking science.”