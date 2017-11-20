State Police looking for runaway girls

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are looking for help finding two missing girls.

Troopers say Emily Lopez, 13, and Andrea Hessel, 14, ran away from Wyndham Lawn Home for Children in Lockport. Authorities say they have been missing since Saturday.

Lopez is black, has brown eyes, black hair, is 130 lbs. and stands at 4’10”. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a sweatshirt and tennis shoes.

Hessel is white, has blue eyes, brown hair, is 120 lbs. and stands at 5’2″. She was wearing a pink hoodie, black leggings and brown boots when last seen.

Anyone who has had contact with them, or knows where they have been can call State Police at (585) 344-6200.