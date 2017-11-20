Tips for avoiding cooking fires this Thanksgiving

(WIVB) – Getting ready to cook Thanksgiving dinner?

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year. Three times as many home fires occur on Thanksgiving compared with an average day- and Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are not far behind.

To help prevent holiday cooking-related mishaps, AAA offers the following tips.

Avoid an overcooked meal—or worse—by having someone on cooking duty at all times. If you have to leave, turn off cooking equipment first.

Plan television time, video chats, chores and other activities outside of meal preparation time to limit distractions.

Everyone loves hanging out in the kitchen – which can lead to bumps, spills and other injuries, especially when kids are involved. To minimize accidents and divert traffic, put snacks, games and toys in another room.

Grills should only be used outdoors.

If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, step away from cooking and designate a “driver” to take the lead.

Keep dishtowels, oven mitts, paper products and other flammable materials away from heat.

Smother grease fires with a metal lid or baking soda. Never use water and make sure to turn off the heat first. If a fire starts in the oven, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed.

Have a fully functional fire extinguisher handy for emergencies. Call 911 for help if a fire occurs.