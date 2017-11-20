Turkeys given out to 300 city families

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is making sure dinner tables are filled with food on Thursday.

Turkeys and other dinner fixings were given to 300 city families on Monday by mayor Byron Brown.

It’s a tradition that started more than a decade ago.

Brown said he has the community to thank for helping out these families.

“We have gotten lists from community-based organizations, from block club organizations, from schools in the Buffalo Public School District of people who are in need, who could use a bit of a helping hand and a turkey for the holiday,” Brown said.

Since the program started, more than 2,500 families have received Thanksgiving dinners.

