Veterans living in the Southern Tier learn about available resources during Stand Down

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time, the VA is rallying organizations around the Jamestown area, heading to the Southern Tier for the inaugural Stand Down event.

“There are a lot of different resources that no person could do in one day,” said Kristen Weese, the project manager of Healthcare for Homeless at the VA.

Those resources vary from housing assistance, to haircuts, and healthcare.

“I think there’s a lot of veterans that are in a position where they need questions answered and it’s hard to get the answers so we’re hoping to learn a lot today,” said Herman Ruhlman who served with the Air Force.

He heard about Stand Down through a mailer and decided to come out to see what it’s about.

“If this had been in buffalo today, I wouldn’t be there.”

The veteran is hoping to learn more about the services offered by the VA. He lost his job nearly eight months ago and with that, his health insurance.

“Social Security and Medicare are complicated to get started. I heard from people that the VA would be a good thing to look into.”

He’s grateful the VA is having an event with all the resources available in one spot. And the VA says they’re working to have more events like Stand Down in different parts of the region.

“We are here to provide the resources [veterans] need for a fresh start,” said Weese.