JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Humane Society is trying to find a home for a pot-bellied pig.

According to them, “Princess Pork Chop” is house trained and can live with both cats and dogs.

“If you are looking to add a lot of love to your house or farm she may be the match for you,” The Humane Society wrote on Facebook.

A Facebook video of “Princess Pork Chop” has been viewed more than 63,000 views since it was posted on Thursday.

Watch it below or click/tap this link: