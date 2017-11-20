Wet, slushy snow causes slick road conditions throughout southern Erie County

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Department of Public Works plows are spending the night on the roads south of Buffalo, salting to prevent black ice.

Wet, slushy snow fell throughout the day Sunday in southern Erie County, in areas like Springville. The snow made many roads wet and slippery. Crews pretreated the roads earlier in the day but returned Sunday night to salt roads and help with the Monday morning commute.

Most areas from Springville to Gowanda were hit with the most snow Sunday, just enough to cover the ground. In Ellicottville, there were heavier chunks of snow falling Sunday night.

Bill Geary, Commissioner of Public Works for Erie County says more plow trucks will be back on the roads from Sunday evening until about 4 a.m. Monday morning. But he says drivers need to take it slow.

“It’s something we probably haven’t done in a while so it’s dusting off those skills, those winter driving techniques, just drive to conditions and conditions are going to vary throughout the county, some of the snow bands are going to be localized so give yourself some extra time in the morning,” said Commissioner Bill Geary, of Erie County Department of Public Works.

Geary says they have 20,000 tons of salt on hand. There will be about 4-5 trucks out Sunday, but if the snow picks up, they must have all hands-on deck and it’ll be 40 trucks on the road.

Just a quick reminder, make sure your car is ready and that have a full tank or at least half a tank of gas and wind shield wiper fluid. Remember to take it slow. Give yourself a few extra minutes Monday morning.