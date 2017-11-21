Orchard Park doctor charged with writing false prescriptions, identity theft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A doctor who works at an Orchard Park pain management clinic has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with obtaining controlled substances through fraud and identity theft.

Dr. Paul Biddle, 53, of Amherst, faces a maximum of four years in prison for the drug charges if convicted, and the identity theft charges carry a maximum of five years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office is holding a news conference about the arrest.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Biddle is an anesthesiologist and pain management doctor who also operates a medical marijuana practice.

According to the complaint, in Sept. 2017 federal agents reviewed information from the New York State Bureau of Controlled Substances/Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement (BNE) regarding prescriptions issued by Biddle.

The review showed that Biddle was prescribing controlled substances for 23 of his patients through a pharmacy in Tampa, Fla.

The prescriptions were paid for without using insurance and were sent directly to Biddle’s home address in Amherst or his Orchard Park office. Between Nov. 11, 2013 to Oct. 16 2017, Biddle wrote and received a total of 888 prescriptions for controlled substances in this manner from the Tampa pharmacy.

The prescriptions were for opioids including hydromorphone HCL, fentanyl citrate, and morphine sulfate. Two of the 23 patients for whom defendant wrote the prescriptions were already deceased at the time. Biddle wrote a combined total of 33 separate controlled substance prescriptions for them.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, evidence obtained from Dr. Biddle’s trash suggest that the opioids he was fraudulently receiving were being used unlawfully at his home, as well as marijuana.

Biddle made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court Monday and was released conditionally- he can’t practice medicine and is not permitted to write prescriptions pending his next appearance, Nov. 27.

“It appears that Dr. Biddle used his medical license as a license both to steal his patient information and to divert drugs to himself,” U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said. “Today’s arrest reminds us that no one is immune from the deleterious impact of drug addiction.”