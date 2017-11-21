Aurora Popcorn Shop and “Grinch” display draw visitors into historic Aurora Theatre

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Movie theaters across the country are making changes to enhance the movie-going experience for visitors and bring more customers in. The Aurora Theatre has built out its business by opening another operation in its lobby.

“The Aurora Popcorn Shop was brought to life about three years ago, and we figured a movie theater is the best place to make popcorn so why not take it to the next level,” said Lynn Kinsella, owner of the Aurora Theatre and Aurora Popcorn Shop.

The Aurora Popcorn Shop offers more than a dozen unique flavors, both sweet — like apple pie and salted caramel — and savory — like Buffalo chicken wing and rosemary garlic Parmesan. Plus, the popcorn shop is rolling out new flavors just for the holiday season.

“We have candy cane; cranberry, which goes great with turkey; and then we also will be having our peppermint bark,” Kinsella explained.

All of the flavors are made in-house at the Aurora Theatre, and they all make for pop-ular gifts during the holiday season and year round. Customers can shop online and have popcorn shipped across the country, but many enjoy the experience of ‘popping’ in to the area’s only storefront gourmet popcorn shop to try the tasty treats for themselves. (‘Corny’ jokes are optional.)

“They walk in and they’re a little surprised first of all that we have so many flavors,” Kinsella said. “And they’re also are a little surprised – they’re like, ‘Wow, it’s really good!'”

Of course, it’s not just the popcorn bringing people into the Aurora Theatre these days. Much of the lobby is dedicated to a display of costumes and props from the 2000 “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” film.

“People have fallen in love with this movie. I thought it was just me, but I found out I was wrong, there are many people who love to come see this and many people that love to talk to me about the Grinch,” said “Grinch” collector David Howes, who has displayed his memorabilia in the Aurora Theatre for six years now.

Howes has so many items in his collection, the display changes every year.

“All the props and costumes from this movie were just so unique, I just absolutely fell in love with them. And I thought, I’ll get a couple more, and a couple more,” Howes told News 4. “I am now probably the second largest Grinch collector in the United States.”

You can see the “Grinch” display for yourself for free while catching a free holiday movie on weekend mornings now through Christmas. See the full Hollywood Holidays schedule here.

News 4’s Katie Alexander had the chance to check out the Grinch display and sample some of the many flavors available at the Aurora Popcorn Shop on News 4 Wake Up on Tuesday morning. Watch the videos below to see our full coverage.

