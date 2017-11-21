Big Tobacco’s court-ordered ads make their debut

(CNN) – A wave of new tobacco ads is planned to be broadcast across prime-time television and published in newspapers this weekend, but they aren’t promoting what you might expect.
They are “corrective statements” that a federal court judge ordered tobacco companies in the United States to release to inform the public about the dangers of smoking. The tobacco industry is expected to begin running these ads on Sunday.
In 1999, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the country’s largest cigarette manufacturers and tobacco trade organizations, claiming civil fraud and racketeering violations over the course of more than 50 years.
Then, in 2006, federal judge Gladys Kessler ruled that tobacco companies had violated civil racketeering lawsand ordered them to put stronger language and warning labels in their marketing and to print ads detailing smoking’s health effects.
Under court order, the ads are paid for by the tobacco companies Philip Morris USA, Lorillard, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Altria Group.
“There was a decade of litigation over exactly what they say and when they’re going to run and what the font sizes are and all of that stuff,” said Stanton Glantz, a professor of medicine and the Truth Initiative distinguished professor of tobacco control at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the lawsuit.
“But it is meant to, to some extent, reverse 50 years of lying to the public,” he said.
The ads appear as black text on white backgrounds and detail the health effects of smoking, the addictiveness of cigarettes, and the dangers of secondhand smoke and low-tar cigarettes, among other health concerns.
Altria, which owns the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, issued a statement in October in response to the court order.
“This industry has changed dramatically over the last 20 years, including becoming regulated by the FDA, which we supported,” Murray Garnick, Altria’s executive vice president and general counsel, said in the statement.
“We’re focused on the future and, with FDA in place, working to develop less risky tobacco products,” Garnick said. “We remain committed to aligning our business practices with society’s expectations of a responsible company. This includes communicating openly about the health effects of our products, continuing to support cessation efforts, helping reduce underage tobacco use and developing potentially reduced-risk products.”
In a statement to CNN, R.J. Reynolds said it “will fully meet its obligations under this order as part of its commitment to being a responsible company operating in a controversial industry.”
“We are working to address and resolve many of the controversial issues relating to the use of tobacco. The tobacco industry today is very different than it was when this lawsuit was filed in 1999,” the statement said.
The corrective ads mark a “landmark moment,” said Cliff Douglas, the American Cancer Society’s vice president for tobacco control and director of the society’s Tobacco Control Center.