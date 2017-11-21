Brockport kindergarten teacher charged with receiving, distributing child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Brockport kindergarten teacher has been charged with receiving and distributing child pornography.

Roland Yockel II, 30, of Hilton, was charged by criminal complaint on Tueaday.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Homeland Security Investigation special agents in Phoenix became involved in an ongoing child pornography investigation, along with investigators from New Zealand.

The investigation identified individuals who utilized the Internet-based app “Chatstep.com” to receive and distribute child porn.

A New Zealand investigator acting undercover observed multiple individuals accessing Chatstep chat rooms on May 22 and July 24, including an individual with the username “Ryancba”. The individual also posted links to image files depicting suspected child pornography.

The IP address traced back to the defendant, Roland Yockel, a kindergarten teacher in the Brockport Central School District. The sexually explicit images included pre-pubescent children.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy emphasized that given Yockel’s access to children, agents working on the case are seeking the public’s help in order to determine whether there are additional minor victims.

Members of the public who have information related to this case are urged to contact the local HSI Buffalo Office at 716-464-5923. HSI victim-witness specialists will be available to assist any parent or guardian should they need victim-related resources.

If convicted, Yockel could face 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.