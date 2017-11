BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Haley Urban, a Barnard St. resident, is 5’3″ and 120 lbs. She has grey eyes, blonde hair and a tattoo of a smiley face on the middle finger of her right hand.

Anyone who knows where she is, or where she has been, should call 911.