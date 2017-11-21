Buffalo’s bus route parking ban delayed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is making it a little easier for people to park this weekend.

The bus route parking ban is being delayed for another week.

Drivers are not allowed to park in spaces along bus routes during overnight hours in the winter. Normally the rules go into effect Nov. 15, so plows and salt trucks can clean the spaces up.

The ban was already delayed until Nov. 22. Because of the fairly mild fall, the ban has now been pushed back to Dec. 1.

“In some of our neighborhoods, we don’t have a lot of off-street parking, so having the ability to park at a bus route is very helpful and very convenient for a lot of our residents,” Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said.

The bus route parking ban typically goes until April 1.