Buffalo’s bus route parking ban delayed

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is making it a little easier for people to park this weekend.

The bus route parking ban is being delayed for another week.

Drivers are not allowed to park in spaces along bus routes during overnight hours in the winter. Normally the rules go into effect Nov. 15, so plows and salt trucks can clean the spaces up.

The ban was already delayed until Nov. 22. Because of the fairly mild fall, the ban has now been pushed back to Dec. 1.

“In some of our neighborhoods, we don’t have a lot of off-street parking, so having the ability to park at a bus route is very helpful and very convenient for a lot of our residents,” Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said.

The bus route parking ban typically goes until April 1.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s