CBS fires Charlie Rose

NEW YORK (AP modified) — CBS This Morning co-host Charlie Rose has been fired.

The announcement came following The Washington Post’s report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. He had previously been suspended by CBS following the accusations.

The women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.

Rose told the Post that he was “deeply embarrassed,” and apologized for his behavior.

PBS said it is halting distribution of Charlie Rose’s interview program. Rose’s PBS show features his in-depth interviews with newsmakers. The 75-year-old journalist was one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” and was also a contributor to “60 Minutes.”

