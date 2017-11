COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Collins man has been charged with committing a sexual act against a young girl.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says they received a tip from the New York State Child Abuse Hotline, leading to an interview with a four-year-old girl and her parent.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Richard Smith, 53, inappropriately touched the girl in her pelvic area.

Smith was arrested this past Thursday and committed to the Erie County Holding Center on $50,000 bail.