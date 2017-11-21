Dannemora prison escapee moved to Attica Correctional Facility

David Sweat

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – David Sweat, one of the prisoners who broke out of Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015, has been moved to Attica Correctional Facility.

“Based on biannual reviews, which include looking at concerns like an inmate’s behavior, allegiances with other inmates that could become disruptive or over-familiarity with a facility, there are approximately 5,000 inmate transfers from one prison to another every month,” Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Spokesman Thomas Mailey said.

Sweat, 37, was sentenced to life in prison for killing a Broome County sheriff’s deputy in 2002, and he was additionally sentenced for his escape from the northern New York prison.

His accomplice in the escape, Tonawanda native Richard Matt, was killed during the three-week manhunt. Sweat was captured near the Canadian border.

Before his transfer to Attica, Sweat had been serving his sentence at Five Points Correctional Facility in Seneca County. He was moved to Attica on November 17.

