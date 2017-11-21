Dog shot, officer hit by gunfire in Niagara Falls

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls police officer was forced to shoot a dog during a Tuesday morning incident.

Around 11 a.m., police were on the 1100 block of North Ave. trying to get two loose dogs back home.

The officers were able to peacefully secure the dogs, but as they tried to return them to their owner, a third dog ran from the house and attacked an officer.

Police had to shoot the dog several times in order to stop the attack.

One officer was struck in the leg by at least one round of gunfire during the incident. That officer was taken to ECMC, and is expected to fully recover.

The other officer was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center ER to be treated for injuries from the dog attack.

