DOT to hold public meeting on Broadway pavement project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public meeting next week on a pavement project planned for Broadway.

The project is planned for the section of road between Oak St. and Fillmore Ave. in Buffalo.

The DOT wants to mill and resurface the pavement with a new layer of asphalt. This project would convert part of Broadway from a four-lane section to a three-lane section with bicycle lanes.

The area where there are two travel lanes in each direction would have one travel lane and one bicycle lane in each direction, and a two-way left turn lane, when the project is finished.

The information meeting will take place at the Broadway Market at 999 Broadway on November 28.

Those interested can attend at any time between 4 and 6 p.m. DOT representatives will be there to hear comments and answer questions.

