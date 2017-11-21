Driver with 4 active suspensions charged with cocaine possession

By Published:

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man was charged with cocaine possession after a traffic stop in the Town of Boston.

On Monday morning, a deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s office stopped Freedom resident Devin Clark.

Clark, 30, had been speeding on Route 219, according to the Sheriff’s office. The deputy investigated, and it was revealed that Clark had four active license suspensions for failing to answer summonses.

After he was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, deputies searched his vehicle. They say they found a plastic bag of cocaine in the center console.

Clark was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

After he was arraigned in Boston Town Court, Clark was released on his own recognizance.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s