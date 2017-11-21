Driver with 4 active suspensions charged with cocaine possession

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man was charged with cocaine possession after a traffic stop in the Town of Boston.

On Monday morning, a deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s office stopped Freedom resident Devin Clark.

Clark, 30, had been speeding on Route 219, according to the Sheriff’s office. The deputy investigated, and it was revealed that Clark had four active license suspensions for failing to answer summonses.

After he was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, deputies searched his vehicle. They say they found a plastic bag of cocaine in the center console.

Clark was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

After he was arraigned in Boston Town Court, Clark was released on his own recognizance.