Former Albion correction officer charged with official misconduct

Published:

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been charged with official misconduct following an investigation into an unlawful personal relationship he had with an inmate while he was employed as a correction officer at Albion Correctional Facility.

Daijon Talford, 33, of Buffalo, was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Albion Court for Dec. 5.

The investigation was conducted by New York State Police and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations.

 

