Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell respond to Charlie Rose accusations

NEW YORK (WIVB) — CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell responded to the allegations against Charlie Rose on Tuesday morning.

Rose, normally one of three co-hosts of the program, was suspended following a report from The Washington Post. The report says eight women accused the veteran journalist of unwanted sexual advances and other behavior deemed inappropriate.

See King and O’Donnell’s responses below, courtesy of CBS.

