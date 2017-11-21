Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell respond to Charlie Rose accusations

Charlie Rose
FILE - In this April 13, 2017 file photo, Charlie Rose attends The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People in Media party in New York. The Washington Post says eight women have accused television host Charlie Rose of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. CBS News suspended Charlie Rose and PBS is to halt production and distribution of a show following the sexual harassment report. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (WIVB) — CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell responded to the allegations against Charlie Rose on Tuesday morning.

Rose, normally one of three co-hosts of the program, was suspended following a report from The Washington Post. The report says eight women accused the veteran journalist of unwanted sexual advances and other behavior deemed inappropriate.

MORE | Learn more about what Rose is accused of here.

See King and O’Donnell’s responses below, courtesy of CBS.

