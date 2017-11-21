Homeless community members opening up to pastor spending nights on the streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ron talks with Pastor Eric Johns as they sit under a bridge along Exchange Street. The 47-year-old found himself living on the streets two months ago after being evicted from a rooming house.

“It’s kind of humiliating,” said Ron.

Although, not too surprising, says the man who grew up on the East Side.

“School was rough. I have a lot of issues with arithmetic. I am still trying to get a GED.”

Ron has held seasonal, odd jobs his entire life. He says, recently, it became tough to find work. He spends all day applying for jobs, looking for housing, and searching for a safe place to sleep that night.

“The community is a little rough but I am hopeful something will work out so I just stay ready to talk to anybody.”

And that includes Pastor Johns.

“It’s important to understand that somebody under a bridge or in a bus station who is homeless is a person, too, and there’s a reason why [they’re there],” said the reverend from the Dream Center.

For the last 19 years, he has spent a week sleeping on the streets, talking with the homeless community, trying to learn how he can help them. He says he’s noticing more women, fewer veterans and people, like Ron, who are having a tough time finding work.

“One of the biggest things is, because of economic recovery, there’s a lot of good but it’s really affecting the poor,” said the pastor. “There’s a larger gap between those who have and the poor.”

And the pastor says hearing their stories is making him appreciate everything he has.

“To literally crawl into your bed and to be thankful you have a bed and somewhere warm to sleep isn’t something you think about normally but after a week like this, that means a lot.”

