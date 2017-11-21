Ikea again announces dresser recall after death of 8th child

The Associated Press Published:
Elliot Kaye
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo, with two Ikea dressers displayed at right, Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Chairman Elliot Kaye speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Ikea is relaunching a recall of 29 million chests and dressers after the death of a seventh child attributed to one of the dressers tipping over. Ikea CEO Lars Petersson said the company wants to increase awareness of the recall campaign, first announced in June 2016, for several types of chest and dressers that can easily tip over if not properly anchored to a wall. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ikea has relaunched the recall of 29 million chests and dressers following the death of an eighth child.

CEO Lars Petersson said the company wants to increase awareness of the recall for several types of chest and dressers that can easily tip over if not anchored to a wall.

The death of a California toddler, who was found trapped underneath an Ikea Malm dresser in May, has raised questions about whether Ikea has effectively spread the word about the recall, which was first announced in June 2016.

Petersson said Ikea has had an “extensive communication” campaign through social media and its website. The Swedish company emailed 13 million people about the recall two months ago, he said.

