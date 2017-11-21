Jordan’s Thanksgiving Squash Casserole recipe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This recipe comes from my aunt.  It’s been a family favorite for years.

10-12 yellow squash

1 chopped onion

1 chopped bell pepper

6 crackers (crushed)

½ cup of milk

2 beaten eggs

½ cup of grated sharp cheddar (or more)

2-3 tablespoons of butter

1 teaspoon of sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

  1. Clean and boil squash in salted water
  2. Sautee onion, bell pepper, and butter
  3. Drain squash and mash in colander
  4. Mix squash, crackers, egg mixture, and bell pepper mixture in large casserole dish
  5. Bake at 300 degrees for about an hour

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

