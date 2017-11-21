Jordan’s Thanksgiving Squash Casserole recipe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This recipe comes from my aunt. It’s been a family favorite for years.
10-12 yellow squash
1 chopped onion
1 chopped bell pepper
6 crackers (crushed)
½ cup of milk
2 beaten eggs
½ cup of grated sharp cheddar (or more)
2-3 tablespoons of butter
1 teaspoon of sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
- Clean and boil squash in salted water
- Sautee onion, bell pepper, and butter
- Drain squash and mash in colander
- Mix squash, crackers, egg mixture, and bell pepper mixture in large casserole dish
- Bake at 300 degrees for about an hour