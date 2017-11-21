North Grand Island Bridge renovations are complete

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The NYS Thruway Authority’s $8.4 million bridge rehabilitation project on the northbound North Grand Island Bridge has been completed ahead of schedule.

The project included various bridge improvements and safety upgrades, including concrete deck repairs, installation of new bridge joints, and a new polyester concrete overlay on the bridge’s deck.

The bridge was closed for a weekend in September to allow the project’s contractor, Oakgrove Construction of Elma, NY, to perform one continuous pour of concrete.

“This bridge is a vital transportation connector for Grand Island residents and tourists from around the world, as well as an economic engine both nationally and internationally,” said Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll.

In August, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced high-speed open road, cashless tolling will begin at the Grand Island toll barriers in March of 2018. Work on phase one of the transition to cashless tolling on Grand Island began in October 2017.