North Grand Island Bridge renovations are complete

By Published:

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The NYS Thruway Authority’s $8.4 million bridge rehabilitation project on the northbound North Grand Island Bridge has been completed ahead of schedule.

The project included various bridge improvements and safety upgrades, including  concrete deck repairs, installation of new bridge joints, and a new polyester concrete overlay on the bridge’s deck.

The bridge was closed for a weekend in September to allow the project’s contractor, Oakgrove Construction of Elma, NY, to perform one continuous pour of concrete.

“This bridge is a vital transportation connector for Grand Island residents and tourists from around the world, as well as an economic engine both nationally and internationally,” said Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll.

In August, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced high-speed open road, cashless tolling will begin at the Grand Island toll barriers in March of 2018. Work on phase one of the transition to cashless tolling on Grand Island began in October 2017.

 

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s