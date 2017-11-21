Places where you can’t shop on Thanksgiving

This Aug. 14, 2012 file photo shows a Home Depot store in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BestBlackFriday has released their list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Here is the list:

 

  • A.C. Moore
  • Abt Electronics
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • At Home
  • Babies R Us
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Blain’s Farm and Fleet
  • Burlington
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Craft Warehouse
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dillard’s
  • dressbarn
  • DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
  • Ethan Allen
  • Fry’s Electronics
  • Gardner-White Furniture
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Menards
  • Micro Center
  • Mills Fleet Farm
  • Music & Arts
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
  • P.C. Richard & Son
  • Party City
  • Patagonia
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Publix
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
  • REI (closed Black Friday too)
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sears Hometown Stores
  • Sears Outlet
  • Shoe Carnival
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse
  • Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • Sur La Table
  • The Container Store
  • The Original Mattress Factory
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply
  • Trollbeads
  • Von Maur
  • West Marine

 

