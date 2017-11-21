Places where you can’t shop on Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BestBlackFriday has released their list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
Here is the list:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- At Home
- Babies R Us
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Fry’s Electronics
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Micro Center
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- REI (closed Black Friday too)
- Sam’s Club
- Sears Hometown Stores
- Sears Outlet
- Shoe Carnival
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine