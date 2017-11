AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Amherst Police Department’s animal control officer rescued a kitten from a sticky situation on Tuesday.

The kitten was found on Campbell Boulevard with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head.

Our Animal Control Officer rescued this poor kitten today after it was found on Campbell Boulevard with a peanut jar stuck on it head. The kitten was taken to the Erie Co. SPCA where they removed jar. The kitten is doing well after this ordeal. #amherstanimalcontrol pic.twitter.com/iyxF6tcmwU — AMHERST POLICE (@amherstpoliceny) November 22, 2017

The kitten was taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County where they removed the jar.

The kitten is doing well after the ordeal, police say.

Our Animal Control Officer rescued this poor kitten today after it was found on Campbell Boulevard with a peanut jar stuck on it head. The kitten was taken to the Erie Co. SPCA where they removed jar. The kitten is doing well after this ordeal. #amherstanimalcontrol pic.twitter.com/1Dh9ZyPVIp — AMHERST POLICE (@amherstpoliceny) November 22, 2017