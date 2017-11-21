State Police investigating 1979 cold case

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are still investigating a nearly 38-year-old cold case.

In December of 1979, Warsaw resident James Dean Knox went missing at age 24. He was reported missing by his grandmother, who last saw him almost two weeks earlier at her South Warsaw home.

In the days following the last time she saw him, Knox had been seen by friends, associates and other locals in the village. He was known to frequent a local pizzeria there.

When Knox suddenly disappeared, had been living on Wyoming St., and was on medical leave from Leroy Machine Company in Leroy.

Knox is described as white, 5’11” and 150 lbs. He was described as having dark blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Investigator John Neeley at (585) 786-7244. Callers are asked to refer to case #3029766.