State Police investigating 1979 cold case

By Published:

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are still investigating a nearly 38-year-old cold case.

In December of 1979, Warsaw resident James Dean Knox went missing at age 24. He was reported missing by his grandmother, who last saw him almost two weeks earlier at her South Warsaw home.

In the days following the last time she saw him, Knox had been seen by friends, associates and other locals in the village. He was known to frequent a local pizzeria there.

When Knox suddenly disappeared, had been living on Wyoming St., and was on medical leave from Leroy Machine Company in Leroy.

Knox is described as white, 5’11” and 150 lbs. He was described as having dark blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Investigator John Neeley at (585) 786-7244. Callers are asked to refer to case #3029766.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s